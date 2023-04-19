Olson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

The first baseman capped the scoring on the night by taking Reiss Knehr deep in the ninth inning. It's Olson's sixth homer of the year, helping to fuel a .296/.405/.648 slash line that also comes with 15 runs and 20 RBI in 18 games. It's there's a cause for concern with the 29-year-old's hot start it's his career-worst 34.5 percent strikeout rate, but it's hard to argue with the results when he is making contact.