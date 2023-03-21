Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The first baseman took Zach Eflin deep in the third inning, giving Olson six homers on the spring to lead all hitters, in either Florida or Arizona. His 1.549 OPS is also second among players with at least 30 at-bats, behind only the Phillies' Edmundo Sosa. Tiny samples aside, Olson has launched more than 30 homers in each of the last three full MLB seasons and topped 100 RBI in the last two campaigns, and the 28-year-old already appears locked in at the plate ahead of Opening Day.