Olson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a three-run home run in a 5-4 loss to the Mets during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The first baseman took David Peterson deep in the fifth inning to get Atlanta within a run, but the offense went cold the rest of the way. Olson snapped a 14-game homer drought with the blast, but on the season he still carries a solid .286/.400/.484 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBI through 25 contests.