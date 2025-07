Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

The first baseman took Marcus Stroman deep in the sixth inning to get Atlanta on the board. It was Olson's first long ball since July 5 and his 18th of the season, but he's had a productive month overall, slashing .267/.353/.467 in 15 July games with three homers, eight runs and 12 RBI.