Olson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Olson has five homers and five multi-hit efforts during his six-game hitting streak. Unfortunately, all of those homers have been of the solo variety. The first baseman is up to 48 long balls, 118 RBI and 112 runs scored this year, all career highs, and he's added a stolen base, 25 doubles, three triples and a .275/.381/.603 slash line through 141 contests.