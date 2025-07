Olson went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Atlanta managed only eight hits in total, so Olson's consistent presence on the basepaths didn't produce any offense in a shutout loss. The first baseman has hit safely in six straight games, and through 17 contests in July he's slashing .290/.372/.478 with four doubles, three homers, 10 runs and 12 RBI.