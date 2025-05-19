Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman has reeled off three straight multi-hit performances, with four of his seven hits during that stretch going for extra bases including homers Friday and Saturday. Those were Olson's multi-hit efforts in May however, as he began the month slashing .173/.254/.365 with a 35.6 percent strikeout rate in 14 games. Despite that cold spell, he has respectable power numbers on the year with nine homers and 25 RBI in 47 contests, and he's more than capable to stretching his current heater straight through into June.