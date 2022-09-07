Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-9 victory over the Athletics.

Olson walked and scored in the first inning before taking Cole Irvin deep for a three-run shot in the top of the third frame. The long ball was his 28th of the year and first since Aug. 24. Olson came into Tuesday's contest having gone 1-for-23 in his previous seven games, so he'll look to use the homer to get back on track moving forward. On the season, the first baseman owns a .247 average with 28 homers, 90 RBI and 74 runs scored over 136 games with his new squad.