Olson went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-10 loss to the Reds.

Olson made Great American Ball Park look especially small with a couple long balls, including a laser to straightaway center clocked at 107.7 mph off the bat. Friday marked Olson's third multi-homer game this season, and he's now up to 23 home runs for the campaign, tied for second in baseball with Pete Alonso. He's tied for fourth in RBI with 55.