Olson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Atlanta may have waited too long to heat up in the win column as it relates to their playoff aspirations, but Olson has certainly been on fire at the dish for fantasy managers. Over his last 234 plate appearances since the beginning of August, the All-Star first baseman is slashing .296/.372/.544 with 27 extra-base hits and 26 RBI. Olson has 94 RBI on the campaign and will likely fall short of his fourth career 100-RBI year, barring a torrid finish in 2025, but his 29 round trippers give him a chance to record his fifth career 30-homer season