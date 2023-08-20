Fried did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Giants. He struck out six.

Fried's final line could've looked a lot worse Sunday -- he held the Giants to three runs on a pair of home runs despite allowing a season-high nine hits. The 29-year-old left-hander's surrendered 17 hits in his last two starts (11.1 innings) though he's allowed just five runs in that span. Overall, Fried is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 45:9 K:BB across nine starts (47.2 innings) this season. He's currently in line for a rematch with the Giants on the road in his next outing.