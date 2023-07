Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Fried (forearm) will likely make one more rehab start, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

There had been some hope that Fried might be able to return to Atlanta's starting rotation next week in Boston, but he only lasted 3.1 innings (65 pitches) in his latest rehab outing Friday with Triple-A Gwinnett. The 29-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since early May due to a left forearm strain.