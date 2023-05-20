Fried (forearm) has been able to lift weights, but there's been no sign he's close to resuming throwing, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried hit the injured list in early May with a strained left forearm, and while he's yet to be placed on the 60-day injured list, initial reports suggested he'd miss at least two months. It's a positive to see him beginning to work his way back, but manager Brian Snitker didn't know when the lefty was set to be re-evaluated, so it doesn't appear as though he's about to be cleared to throw.