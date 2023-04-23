Fried did not factor into the decision Sunday, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and three walks during a 5-2 loss to the Astros. He struck out five.

Fried was sharp through 6.2 scoreless innings and was pulled with 107 pitches after walking Kyle Tucker, his second free pass of the inning. The left-hander was in line for the win, but Houston tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth and went on to win after posting a three-run ninth. Since returning from the 15-day injured list, Fried has struck out nine through 11.2 scoreless innings while allowing just seven hits and three walks.