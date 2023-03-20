Fried allowed one hit and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings while striking out five in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

It was another impressive spring outing for the southpaw, who sports a 14:4 K:BB through 11.1 Grapefruit League innings without giving up a run. Fried remains in line to get the Opening Day assignment for Atlanta, although manager Brian Snitker has yet to make an announcement, and the 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.48 ERA and career-best 1.01 WHIP in a career-high 185.1 innings.