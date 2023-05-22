Fried (forearm) is close to resuming throwing, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
O'Brien adds of Fried that "it seems realistic to expect him back sometime around the All-Star break," although that's certainly a rough timetable for now. The left-hander landed on the injured list two weeks ago with a strained left forearm and recently was cleared to resume lifting weights. He'll need to go through a full throwing progression and undoubtedly will require a rehab assignment before rejoining Atlanta's rotation.