Atlanta reinstated Fried (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list in advance of his scheduled start Monday in San Diego.

Reliever Lucas Luetge (bicep) was moved to the IL to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Fried, who returns after a near-minimum-length stay on the shelf due to a left hamstring strain. He didn't complete a minor-league rehab assignment while he was sidelined with the injury he picked up in Atlanta's March 30 season opener, but he was able to resume throwing less than a week after straining his hamstring and should be able to offer something approximating a normal workload in his return to the rotation Monday.