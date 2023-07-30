Fried (forearm/illness) threw 79 pitches and allowed two runs over 4.1 innings during his rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander has given up five runs on 11 hits across 7.2 frames in his past two minor-league rehab outings, but he's more importantly continued to build up his workload. Saturday's outing was expected to be the final one of Fried's rehab assignment before he rejoins Atlanta's rotation, potentially lining him up to pitch Friday against the Cubs.