Fried (3-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight without issuing a walk.

Making his first start in the majors since May 5, Fried showed no ill effects from the forearm injury. In fact, he appeared close to peak form as he blanked the Cubs over six innings at Wrigley Field. The lefty got 16 called strikes and nine swinging strikes on 72 pitches. Expect him to add to his workload in his next few starts, with the team looking to build Fried up gradually after the long layoff. He lines up for a road start in Pittsburgh next week.