Fried came away with a no-decision Wednesday in Atlanta's 6-5 win over the Pirates, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw cruised through the first three innings before falling apart in the fourth, but Atlanta's offense had already built a 4-0 lead and Fried was never in line for a loss. He exited after 79 pitches (50 strikes), and the team hasn't yet extended him to 80 or more pitches since his return from a forearm issue that cost him three months of action. Atlanta's massive lead in the NL East affords the team the luxury of bringing Fried along slowly, but he could get stretched out a little more in his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the Yankees.