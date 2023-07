Fried (forearm) will throw live batting practice Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried faced hitters last Friday for the first time since suffering a left forearm strain and is ready to do so a second time Tuesday. If things go well, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. Fried has been sidelined since early May but should rejoin Atlanta's rotation before the end of July if he continues to progress.