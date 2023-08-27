Fried (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Giants, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

A two-run shot off the bat of Wilmer Flores in the second inning accounted for most of the damage off Fried, who has delivered three quality starts in five outings since coming off the IL at the beginning of the month. The southpaw has a 3.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB through 27.2 innings in August, numbers below his usual standards, and he faces a potentially tough test in his next start, which is likely to come on the road next week against the NL West-leading Dodgers.