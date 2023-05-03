Fried's next scheduled start will be pushed back from Thursday to Friday at home against the Orioles, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It sounds like Atlanta just wants to give the left-hander an extra day of rest. The team has not yet decided who will start Thursday in Miami, as they want to see how they get through Wednesday's game first.
