Fried (forearm) has been scratched from a scheduled rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday due to an illness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The rehab start was supposed to be his last before he returned from the 60-day injured list early next week, but his bout with the illness could throw a wrench into those plans. Provided that Fried doesn't need to be pushed back more than a day or two, he should still be able to rejoin Atlanta's rotation at some point next week. The team plans to announce Thursday or Friday when Fried will make his next rehab start. The lefty has allowed three runs with a 9:2 K:BB over 7.2 frames in his first three rehab outings.