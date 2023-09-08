Fried (7-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Fried came into Thursday having allowed just two runs over 13 frames while striking out 18 batters in his previous two starts. He wasn't quite as effective against the Cardinals, but he pitched well enough to notch his third straight quality start and victory. All of the runs Fried gave up came in the second inning, when St. Louis tagged him for half of the six overall hits he allowed. The southpaw has been very effective across his 12 starts this season, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 67:15 K:BB over 66.2 frames.