Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by Atlanta on Tuesday with a strained left forearm.

Atlanta had been cagey about whether Fried would be making his next start and now we know what he's been dealing with. The move is retroactive to May 6, which means Fried will be eligible to return May 21. He's not going to be ready by then, though, with Mark Bowman of MLB.com saying "this won't be a short-term IL." Jared Shuster has been mentioned as a likely rotation replacement for Fried on Wednesday versus the Red Sox.