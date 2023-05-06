Fried (2-1) allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over six-plus innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Orioles.

Fried coughed up just one run through three innings before being taken deep by Anthony Santander in the fourth. Baltimore then scored seven runs in the seventh frame, with five of them going on Fried's final line despite him not recording an out in the inning. After the ugly outing, the 29-year-old lefty saw his season ERA jump from 0.45 to 2.08 alongside a 25:6 K:BB. He had turned in three straight scoreless starts entering Friday's contest. Fried's next start is currently scheduled for next week at home against Boston.