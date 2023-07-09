Fried (forearm) covered 1.1 scoreless innings and struck out a batter while allowing one hit and two walks in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

After estimating that he threw around 30 pitches Tuesday in a live batting practice session, Fried bumped his workload up a bit in his first rehab start, tossing 35 pitches (18 strikes). According to Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fried averaged around 94 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball and topped out at 96 mph, with those readings sitting roughly in line with his velocity before he landed on the injured list May 9 with a left forearm strain. Fried will likely need two more rehab starts to build up his pitch count before potentially slotting back into the Atlanta rotation in the final week of July.