Fried (forearm/illness) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Fried had been slated to start for Gwinnett on Wednesday but had to be scratched due to a stomach bug. Saturday's rehab outing is expected to be his last before rejoining Atlanta's rotation. That would appear to set him up to start Aug. 4 against the Cubs, although the team has not confirmed that date yet.