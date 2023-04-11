Fried (hamstring) took part in fielding drills Tuesday and could return without making a rehab start, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Beginning fielding drills seemed to be one of the final steps for Fried before making a rehab start, but it now seems that Atlanta could get their ace back earlier than expected. The 29-year-old lefty will resume covering first base Wednesday, at which point we could receive a clearer picture regarding his return. He is eligible to come off the injured list Saturday.