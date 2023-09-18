Fried isn't expected to make his next turn through the Atlanta rotation until the team's four-game series in Washington over the weekend after he developed a hot spot on one of his fingers in his most recent start this past Tuesday in Philadelphia, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta isn't overly concerned about the issue, and with the National League East division crown already secured, the team can afford to proceed cautiously with one of its top starters. Even if Fried is cleared to pitch later this week as anticipated, he could still have his workload managed to some degree as Atlanta looks to ensure that he's not too overworked heading into what the team anticipates will be a long postseason run.