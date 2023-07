Fried (forearm) will make his next rehab start with High-A Rome on Saturday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

Fried's first rehab start was at Triple-A Gwinnett, but they're on the road this weekend so the lefty will stay closer to home for his second outing. He threw 35 pitches in his first rehab start, so Fried should be able to get up to around 50 on Saturday. The southpaw is tracking toward a return later this month.