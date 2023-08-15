Fried (4-1) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings in an 11-3 victory over the Yankees. He struck out two.

After allowing a run in each of the first and second innings, Fried settled down to hold the Yankees scoreless over his final four frames to grab the win. It was a solid bounce-back from Fried after he surrendered four runs in just four innings in his last outing against Pittsburgh. The left-hander is now 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six starts (16 innings) since returning from a two-month IL stint. Overall, his ERA sits at 2.57 with a 1.12 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB across eight starts (42 innings) this season. Fried's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Giants in his next outing.