Fried (forearm) is expected to be sidelined for at least two months, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried landed on the injured list Tuesday with a strained left forearm and it would appear Atlanta isn't expecting to get their ace back anytime soon. It's not clear how long the southpaw will be shut down, but he'll have to be built back up after that before going out on a rehab assignment. A two-month timetable would put Fried back just ahead of the All-Star break.