Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a blister on his left index finger.

Fried developed the blister during Thursday's win over the Nationals. While Atlanta is expected to get the left-hander back for the postseason, Fried will not make another regular season start. He finishes with an 8-1 record, 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 80:18 K:BB over 77.2 innings covering 14 starts.