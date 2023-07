Fried (forearm) will not make his scheduled rehab outing with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday because the was postponed, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried was scheduled to work five innings, though the game was postponed due to rain. Gwinnett will play a doubleheader Friday, and it's expected that Fried will start in one of the contests. If everything goes according to plan, he is expected to rejoin the big-league rotation within the next week.