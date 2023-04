Manager Brian Snitker announced Fried (hamstring) will come off the injured list to start Monday against the Padres, Kelly Crull of Bally Sports South reports.

The left-hander has been on the shelf since he suffered the hamstring strain during his Opening Day start, and he'll rejoin Atlanta's rotation Monday without making any rehab outings. Given the lack of buildup since suffering the injury, Fried may face some workload limitations in his first couple starts back from the injured list.