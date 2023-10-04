Fried (finger) remains on track to start Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday after throwing five innings in a simulated game Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried wore a protective bandage across the blister on his left index finger, which he won't be able to wear in an actual game, but he avoided any setbacks in the 76-pitch outing against his Atlanta teammates and should get the call in NLDS Game 2 next week after Spencer Strider handles Game 1. When healthy this season, Fried delivered a sharp 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 80:18 K:BB in 77.2 innings (14 starts) for the National League East champions.