Fried (finger) is scheduled to start Thursday's game in Washington, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried got the go-ahead to return to Atlanta's rotation after throwing a bullpen session Monday without any protective tape covering the small blister on his left hand. The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't appeared in a game since early last week, but it never seemed to be a serious concern for the NL East champions.