Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said that Fried (forearm) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Atlanta has officially confirmed only Bryce Elder (Saturday) and Charlie Morton (Sunday) as its starters for the three-game set in Chicago, but barring a late setback while working out over the next couple of days, Fried is lined up to take the hill for the series opener. Fried, who has been on the shelf since May 9 with a left forearm strain, most recently made the fourth start of his rehab assignment last Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He covered 4.1 innings and tossed 79 pitches in that outing, so Fried should be capable of giving Atlanta something close to a full workload in his return to the big leagues.