Fried (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried came out of a live batting practice session Tuesday with clean health and is taking the next step toward a return. He'll likely make a few starts in the minors to ramp up after being sidelined since May 5, lining him up for a potential return in late July.