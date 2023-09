Fried (8-1) earned the win Thursday over the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Fried hasn't missed a beat since returning from an elbow injury Aug. 4. The seven-year veteran has made nine starts during that span, producing a 2.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB over 51.2 innings. Fried is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Cubs.