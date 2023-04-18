Fried (1-1) earned the win over the Padres on Monday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five scoreless innings.

In his first start since Opening Day, Fried was held to 79 pitches but showed no signs of rust. The left-hander allowed just four baserunners, all on singles -- two of which didn't leave the infield. He retired the final 10 batters he faced and looked strong throughout, with his only limitation being a managed pitch count due to a multi-week layoff that was necessitated by a hamstring injury. Fried will likely be allowed to go deeper in his next outing, which is tentatively lined up to come at home against Houston.