Fried (6-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Dodgers.

Fried enjoyed his longest outing of the season, which also allowed him to rack up a season high in strikeouts. He's turned in four quality starts over six appearances since returning from a forearm injury in early August. For the season, the southpaw has a 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 63:13 K:BB through 60.2 innings over 11 starts this season. Fried is projected for a home start versus the Cardinals next week.