Fried (hamstring) hasn't yet resumed mound work and is likely about two weeks away from returning, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried has been playing catch recently but hasn't yet progressed to mound work, and there's been no indication that he's resumed running. It's unclear when he'll be able to throw off a mound, but he'll need some time to build back up before he's in consideration to return to game action.