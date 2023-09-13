Fried did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-6 win over the Phillies. He struck out six.

The 29-year-old left-hander's sole earned run came via the long ball when Nick Castellanos took him deep in the second inning. Fried blanked Philadelphia otherwise, but despite leaving with a 6-1 lead, he settled for a no-decision due to Philadelphia's late comeback. Tuesday's outing marked Fried's sixth consecutive start in which he limited the opposition to three or fewer earned runs, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB across 35.2 innings during that span. Fried is slated for a rematch with the Phillies in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for early next week.