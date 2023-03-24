site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Max Fried: Tapped for Opening Day start
Fried will start for Atlanta on Opening Day on March 30 versus the Nationals.
It's no surprise, of course, following a National League Cy Young runner-up campaign. Fried has been excellent this spring, tossing 11.1 scoreless innings while notching 14 strikeouts.
