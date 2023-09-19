Fried threw a bullpen session Monday without any protective tape covering the blister on his left index finger, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried was skipped on his last turn through rotation because of the blister, but he is expected to return to action at some point during Atlanta's upcoming four-game series in Washington, which begins Thursday. It seems like the NL East champions are simply playing things cautiously with the 29-year-old southpaw, who boasts a 2.64 ERA and 73:13 K:BB in 71.2 innings (13 starts) this season.