Fried (hamstring) will be placed on the injured list, though Atlanta doesn't need to make the move just yet with the bullpen still fresh, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried left his Opening Day start with a strained hamstring. It was clear after the game that he'd miss at least one start, and he'll now be forced to miss at least two. Whether or not a longer absence is required is not yet clear. One of Ian Anderson or Bryce Elder will likely step into the rotation in his absence.