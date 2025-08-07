default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Alvarez is dealing with side soreness caused by a slide he made during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez's injury will cause him to miss out on the starting nine for Thursday's series opener against the Marlins, though there's a chance he may be available off the bench. Jonathan Ornelas will man the hot corner and bat eighth while Alvarez recovers.

More News