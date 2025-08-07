Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Battling side soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Alvarez is dealing with side soreness caused by a slide he made during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez's injury will cause him to miss out on the starting nine for Thursday's series opener against the Marlins, though there's a chance he may be available off the bench. Jonathan Ornelas will man the hot corner and bat eighth while Alvarez recovers.
More News
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Replacing injured Riley on roster•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Getting regular run at third base•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Recalled from Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Returns from IL•
-
Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Strains oblique at Triple-A•